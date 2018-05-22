Boggs wins primary

The votes have been counted, and incumbent Steven Parker Boggs has defeated challenger Jason Jackson to be the Democratic nomination for Commonwealth’s Attorney in the November general election.

Boggs garnered 1,712 votes to Jackson’s 1,101 votes, the culmination of a long race for both candidates.

This will be the second term for Boggs, who won the office when he defeated former Commonwealth’s Attorney Henry Johnson in a high-profile race.

Jackson served as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney under Johnson.

“I’m pleased the people of Harlan County have recognized the hard work I’ve done in the last six years and want to keep me working,” Boggs said. “I only had one vote, and I appreciate all the other votes.”

There were no republican candidates filed for the Commonwealth’s Attorney primary.

Other election results include:

• District 3 Magistrate David Kennedy with 306 votes beat Tommy Jenkins who scored 124 votes for the Democratic nomination. Kennedy will face Republican Paul L. Browning in the general election in November. Browning garnered 153 votes to Tyler Blair’s 73 for the Republican nomination;

• Dell Long won the Republican nomination for District 5 Magistrate with 225 votes, beating out Rick Torstrick who pulled 158 votes. The Democratic nomination went to James Howard with 449 votes, beating Freeman Clark’s 356 votes and Gordon Barton with 27 votes;

• Clark “Sparky” Middleton won the Democratic nomination for District 1 Magistrate with 442 votes over Scott Lewis’ 149 votes. Paul Caldwell received 348 votes and will be the Republican candidate in November, having beat Carold Craycraft’s 146 votes, David S. Jones’ 119 votes and Matt Napier’s 110 votes;

• The winner of the race for the unexpired term for the 7th Appellate District Court of Appeals 2nd Division was Gene Smallwood Jr, who outdistanced Kevin P. Sinnette, David Allen Barber, Larry E. Thompson, Donald Howard Combs and Jim G. Vanover.