Stroke Awareness Month: Spotlight on risk factors

May marks National Stroke Awareness Month, and this year the National Stroke Association is turning the spotlight on the 10 modifiable risk factors that account for 90 percent of strokes.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) remains the single most important modifiable risk factor, accounting for nearly 48 percent of strokes.

With eight in 10 people experiencing their first stroke having hypertension, getting your blood pressure checked is an important first step in controlling your stroke risk, said Rachel Jenkins, RN, stroke program coordinator at Harlan ARH Hospital, a certified acute ready stroke facility.

The need for this treatment is great, she added. In May alone, some 65,000 Americans will experience a stroke with many unaware that they were even at risk. Less than a third will arrive in the emergency room within three hours, the optimal time period for better outcomes.

Research has shown that unhealthy behaviors such as physical inactivity, poor diet, and smoking have an adverse effect on health and increase your stroke risk, Jenkins said. For example, smokers have an increased risk of stroke, up to two to four times, compared to a nonsmoker or those that have quit for longer than 10 years.

“As a nurse who focuses a lot of my time on stroke patients, I urge the people of Harlan County to please look at the stroke risk factors, and pledge to make at least one change to reduce their stroke risk,” Jenkins said.

Risk factors for stroke are:

• Hypertension

• Physical inactivity

• Lipids (blood fats)

• Poor diet

• Obesity

• Smoking

• Heart causes

• Alcohol intake

• Stress

• Diabetes

Beyond reducing your risk for stroke, knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke are equally important, Jenkins added.

“Learning how to recognize a stroke is just as important as reducing your risk factors,” said Rod Major, RN, nurse manager of the emergency department at Harlan ARH. “We know that recognition of stroke symptoms leads to receiving medical attention faster, which results in better outcomes. Knowing the signs of stroke, how to prevent it, and how to help others around you, just might save a life.”

Sadly, however, fewer than half of 9-1-1 calls for stroke are made within one hour of symptom onset and fewer than half of callers correctly identify stroke as the reason for their call, he said. The acronym FAST is an easy way to identify the most common symptoms of a stroke.

F – Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A – Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Is their speech slurred?

T – Time: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

A common misconception is that strokes occur only in older adults. Although, your stroke risk increases with age, a stroke can happen to anyone at any time. About 15 percent of ischemic strokes occur in young adults and adolescents.

The need for public awareness surrounding stroke prevention and awareness has never been greater. Despite being a leading cause of adult long-term disability and the fifth leading cause of death, less than one in five Americans can correctly classify all five stroke symptoms.

“The time to take action is now,” Major added. “This May, during National Stroke Awareness month, get to know your stroke risk factors and learn to better identify the signs and symptoms of stroke. The life you save just might be your own.”

In 2017, Harlan ARH earned recognition for its response and treatment for stroke from The Joint Commission, the leading accreditation organization for hospitals, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

This level of expertise is referred to as an Advanced Disease-Specific Care Certification for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital and recognizes Harlan’s status as among the most effective and efficient rural facilities in this specialty, Jenkins said.

Certification by these organizations is given to hospitals that are equipped to treat stroke patients with timely, evidence-based care prior to transferring them to a more advanced facility.