Loyall approves city salaries

The Loyall City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance during a recent meeting, setting the mayor’s salary at $7,200 per year and council members’ compensation at $600 annually.

According to the ordinance, the Department for Local Government has computed and calculated that a salary of $62,232.30 per year is the maximum allowable other than first class cities. The ordinance further states according to KRS (Kentucky Revised Statute) the legislative body shall by ordinance fix the compensation of every elected city officer no later than the first Monday in May in the year the officer is elected, and authorized the department for Local Government to compute the annual increase or decrease in the consumer price index to equate the compensation of mayors and legislative body members with the purchasing power of the dollar by using year 1949 as the base year.

The ordinance also states the salary for the Loyall City Mayor will be $7,200 per year commencing with the term which began in January. The salary of the legislative is set at $600 per year for the term that began in January.

The first reading of the ordinance was performed on Feb. 12, 2018. The second reading took place on May 21.

Other recent council activity:

• The council accepted the minutes of the previous meeting;

• Loyall City Police Officer Mitch Alford presented the police report, which was accepted by council;

• The council accepted the fire, street and sewer reports;

• The council tabled the financial report.