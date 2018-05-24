Triple Threat: HHS athletes recognized for diverse sports activities

In an effort to continue the national emphasis and the KHSAA’s own efforts to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture, the association recently launched the “Triple Threat Award” program to recognize those students who participate in high school athletics year round.

The award, which is given to student-athletes who participate in a KHSAA sport or sport-activity on the varsity level during each season of the academic year (fall/winter/spring), will be presented to a total of 1,814 student-athletes for 2017-18.

The KHSAA staff and Board of Control are proud to issue these first-time awards and look forward to continuing the program in the future to emphasize the values of participation and the now-documented likely negative aspects of sports specialization.

Harlan High School Athletic Director Jamie McNiel was pleased to see the Kentucky High School Athletic Association taking steps to help recognize multi-sport athletes.

“Historically, we have a large number of students in our student body that are involved in multiple programs throughout the school year,” McNiel said. “While the KHSAA is focusing on the sporting aspect, Harlan High School has many students who are also a part of our band, choir, and other co-curricular programs. They put in a lot of time taking advantage of the opportunities, it is great to see them recognized.”

Led by four-sport student athlete Tate Bryson who participates in cross country, football, basketball and track & field, Harlan High School had five students qualify for the award in its inaugural year.

Also making the list were juniors Caleb Adkins and Kilian Ledford who participate in football, basketball and track & field. Sophomore Charles David Morton and freshman Ella Morton participate in cross country, basketball and track & field to round out the recipients for Harlan High School.

“I think this is a great move on behalf of the KHSAA,” Harlan Independent School Superintendent C.D. Morton said. “It is no secret that students who are engaged and involved in various school activities perform better in the classroom. I am so proud of our student-body and the many students who are engaged in various sports and our other co-curricular activities like our academic teams, band, choirs, and winterguard.

”Participation in these programs make the high school experience much richer for everyone. I encourage my own children to participate in as many things as possible. I hope these numbers continue to increase across the commonwealth.”

Of the 280 member schools, 266 had at least one student qualify for the award this year. Holy Cross of Louisville, Oneida Baptist and Pikeville each had 22 award recipients. For more information on the Triple Threat awards visit www.khsaa.org.