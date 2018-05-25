On to the region

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Harlan County’s Hunter Goodwin connected with a pitch in action earlier this season against Middlesboro. Both the Bears and Jackets will represent the 52nd District on Monday in the 13th Region Tournament at Whitley County High School. Harlan County will play Corbin in the opening game at 11 a.m., followed by Knox Central taking on North Laurel at 2 p.m., Jackson County playing Whitley County at 5 p.m. and Middlesboro playing Barbourville at 8 p.m. The semifinals are set for Tuesday with the championship game scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m.