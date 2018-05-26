Local Sports

Yankees stay perfect with victory over Mets

Brayden Casolari and Christian Maggard teamed on a two-hitter as the Cash5K Auto Sales and Service Yankees improved to 14-0 in Tri-City Little League action with an 11-1 win over the Lynch Church of God Mets on Thursday.

Casolari struck out four and walked two in three innings. Maggard struck out three and walked one in one hitless inning.

Maggard led the offense with two doubles. Aiden Craig and Alex Creech each had two singles. Shawn Carroll and Zayden Casolari each contributed a triple. Peyton Jackson and Gavin Lloyd added singles.

Jesse Franks and Jayden Sexton each had singles for the Mets. Sexton and Darius Akal shared mound duty.

The Yankees rolled to a 25-3 win over the Braves on Wednesday.

Carroll had an inside-the-park homer, a double and single to lead the Yankees’ offense. Creech had two doubles and a single. Jackson added a triple, double and single. Craig singled three times. Washington and Brayden Casolari add one double each. Zayden Casolari and Maggard had singles.

Carroll struck out four and walked none as he recorded the first four outs. Jackson struck out one and walked three as he pitched 2/3 of an inning. Bowen struck out one and walked one in one inning.

Steven Childers had a triple and Eric Dixon added a single for the Braves. Childers, James Ryan Howard, Dixon and Braxton Bowen shared mound duty.

Carroll and Brayden Casolari teamed on a no-hitter as the Yankees blanked the Mets 13-0 on May 13. Carroll struck out eight and walked none in three innings. Casolari struck out two and walked none in one inning.

Brayden Casolari led the Yankees on offense with a triple and single. Jackson and Carroll each had two singles. Craig added a double. Creech and Washington each had singles.

Akal and Franks saw action on the mound.

Creech pounded out a triple, double and single as the Yankees routed the Braves 20-7 on May 16.

Brayden Casolari had two doubles and a single. Craig added a double and two singles. Carroll had a double and single. Jackson singled twice. Washington and Gavin Lloyd each added a double. Cruz Galloway had a single.