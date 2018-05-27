Bianchi places 11th in NAIA Nationals

Known for her athleticism at Harlan High School as a basketball, volleyball and track standout, Emma Bianchi is finding similar success on the next level as a freshman at Georgetown College.

Bianchi was in Gulf Shores, Alabama, over the weekend participating in the NAIA Nationals. After waiting over three hours to compete due to heavy rains, Bianchi had one of the best jumps of her career at 5-5 to finish 11th nationally.

“The wet conditions and long delays can really mess with an athlete’s state of mind. We saw eight of 24 women in the event go out on the opening height. I was impressed by how well this freshman kept her composure and took care of business despite the conditions and delays,” said Georgetown coach Lucas Garnett. “Emma was only an inch under her personal best and ended up finishing 11th of 24. She was pre-seeded 19th. This was an amazing debut on the national stage for the freshman, but I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Bianchi, who also competed in the javelin this year for the first time, was recently honored as newcomer of the year and jumper of the year for the Georgetown track program.