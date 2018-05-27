The L&N doesn’t stop here anymore

L&N Day will return to the Berea Welcome Center, 3 Artist Circle, on June 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passenger train may not run through Berea anymore, but visitors will feel like they’ve stepped back in time as they browse through historic memorabilia, watch model trains, and immerse themselves in a place of days gone by.

Join current and former railroad employees for a day of fun, featuring storytelling and live music by master musicians Donna and Lewis Lamb. Collect your own commemorative train ticket and a free L&N conductor hat for kids! Enter a special drawing for a chance to win your own historic photo of Berea’s railroad past and take the history home with you.

“We love sharing our rich history with fellow train lovers and enthusiasts,” Kerri Hensley, Berea Tourism Executive Director. “this event lets us share our stories while also making new memories with friends and visitors in our beautiful station building.”

L&N Day is free and open to the public.

Other events rounding out a big weekend for Berea include:

• June 2 – Blast from the Past 11 Car Show, Russel Acton Folk Center Grounds, 212 W Jefferson 9A-3P. Enjoy classic cars, streets rods, and more! Music by DJ Charlie Napier. All proceeds benefit Berea Volunteer Fire Department.

• June 2 – National Trails Day, Help us celebrate Berea’s status as a Kentucky Trail Town by hiking and walking our shared-use paths!

• June 2 – Whimsical Wooden Birdhouse Kids Workshop 10A-12P, join the fellows at Gallery 123 and decorate wooden birdhouses to take home for the birds in your yard! $5 per person, kids age 4-12.

For additional information, visit VisitBerea.com or call Berea Tourism at 800-598-5263