EmiSunshine to perform at Poke Sallet Festival

Country music prodigy EmiSunshine is slated to perform at the 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival on Friday at 9 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old EmiSunshine, who began her music career in churches, local festivals and community outings, quickly rose to fame when a YouTube video of her performing at a Tennessee flea market went viral. Since then, EmiSunshine has garnered 14 million YouTube views and 500,000 Facebook followers — as well as the praises of music icons such as Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Tim McGraw, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and The Grateful Dead.

EmiSunshine’s success did not end at her becoming a viral sensation. Since her rise to fame, she has performed at The Today Show, The Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. She has also played at several renowned music festivals, such as CMA Fest and Merle Fest.

Described as an ‘ultra-entertainer,’ EmiSunshine is a singer-songwriter who produces all of her own music and can play the mandolin, guitar and ukulele. Her unique style borrows from genres such as Americana, bluegrass, gospel, blues and country while giving a contemporary twist.

Alongside her many talents, EmiSunshine is set apart by her ability to combine her youth and bubbly personality with lyrics that can be dark, resulting in a unique effect sometimes described as haunting. EmiSunshine utilizes this shock factor to give a memorable performance that expresses both nostalgia for her inspirations (Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker and The Louvin Brothers) and excitement for something unique. Next to EmiSunshine onstage will be her father, brother and “Uncle Bobby” Hill.

According to EmiSunshine’s official website, her new “Ragged Dreams” CD includes “Danny Ray” from the Cannes Film Festival Selected Movie Promise Land and the new single “Ninety Miles” — which was written to give a voice to those with Autism and other special needs.

The 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival will occur in downtown Harlan on May 31 through June 2. Admission is free. The events on the main stage Friday have been sponsored by Waste Connections and JRL Coal.

In addition to EmiSunshine’s highly anticipated performance, event attendees can enjoy many other performances on the main stage, a carnival, circus, food, local vendors, rides and many other attractions.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 or Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley at 606-573-2600 or visit www.pokesalletfestival.com.