Kindergarten readiness workshop offered

Harlan County Schools will offer a workshop for parents on what their student needs to know to be kindergarten ready on July 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.

The two workshops will contain the same information so there is no need to attend both. Parents can choose the time that is most convenient for them.

Parents whose children are applying for early admission based on age are highly encouraged to attend. Any student who is not five prior to Aug.. 1 but whose parent wants them to attend kindergarten must apply for early admission, pass a kindergarten ready screener and be board approved before they can enter school.

All parents of incoming kindergarten students are welcome.

You can register for the workshop through Facebook or by calling the district office at 606-573-4330.