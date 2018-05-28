Stidham eliminates HHS with 1- hitter

LONDON — With senior lefthander Ashley Overbay on the mound, the Harlan Lady Dragons were in every game but one during a 2018 season that will be remembered as perhaps the best in school history.

The common problem for the Lady Dragons in their eight losses was their inability to score against good pitching. They were shut out for the fifth time this season in a 4-0 loss to Corbin in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament on Monday at North Laurel High School.

Halia Stidham pitched a one-hitter for Corbin, allowing only an infield single to Savanna Smith with one out in the seventh inning. Stidham struck out 11 and walked one.

“I thought it would be a low-scoring game. That’s been a common problem for us. We have trouble scoring at times,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “When you get this far you have to avoid mistakes and you have to find a way to score a few runs. We gave a valiant effort though and kept battling until the last inning.”

Corbin took a 2-0 lead in the second inning after Shelby Stewart and Kaylie Morales opened the inning with infield hits, both extremely close plays at first base. One run scored when Smith missed the ball in center field and another scored when Harleigh Grubb had a sacrifice fly into short right field.

A one-out error on third baseman Jayda Young opened the door for two more runs in the third inning. Madison Hicks brought in Madison McDaniel with a single. After Stewart and Morales followed with hits to load the bases, Becky Stewart brought in the final run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Overbay shut out the Lady Hounds over the final three innings, giving up a triple to Stidham and a single to Morales, who finished with three hits in three at bats. Morales is an eighth-grade catcher whose parents are both Harlan County natives.

The Lady Dragons, who finished 14-8, ended a nine-game losing streak in the district tournament with a first-round win over Middlesboro last week and advanced to the district finals and regional tournament for the first time since 2006.

“These girls really came a long way the past few seasons,” Overbay said. “They have grown a lot as a team. I’m tickled to death with them and proud of what they have accomplished. We’re going to miss these seniors (Overbay, Young, AnnMarie Bianchi and Katelyn Burkhart) . I hate they can’t play at least one more game.”

Corbin will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday and will play Clay County.

———

Harlan 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Corbin 022 000 x — 4 x 1

Overbay and Cornett; Stidham and Morales. WP — Stidham. LP — Overbay (14-8).