Honor Guard Memorial Day program

Photos submitted by Carla Barrett

The Harlan Honor Guard held their annual Memorial Day Program, which included a cookout for all those in attendance. John Dodd, a member of the Board to Preserve Military Heritage in Harlan County, announced that the highway beginning at the junction of KY 421 and KY 840 to the end of the Harlan Honor Guard’s property has been named in honor of the Harlan Honor Guard. Members from the Lexington Chapter of Quilts for Valor were present today to present 15 Quilts of Valor to members of the guard. Quilts of Valor is a non-profit foundation whose goal is to cover all physically or psychologically wounded service members with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices.

