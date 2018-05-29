National Fishing and Boating week is slated to begin this weekend, giving folks just one more excuse to grab a fishing pole and head to the lake.

Fishing is a good way to spend time with family, friends or just relaxing alone. Many people enjoy recreational fishing all year long with many more joining in the activity once warm weather sets in. In addition to fishing including, many enjoy boating activities including water skiing, just lounging about on a pontoon boat or going for a leisurely boat ride.

According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, many states offer free fishing passes on public fishing sites during this time. First proclaimed nationally by President George W. Bush in 2002, National Fishing and Boating Week has been observed since at least 2001.

Free fishing days in Kentucky for 2018 are Saturday and Sunday, according to www.takemefishing.org.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFW) at https://fw.ky.gov has a large amount of useful information concerning how, when and where to fish in Kentucky.

KDFW states Kentucky waterways offer a wide diversity of fish, including smallmouth bass (the world-record smallmouth was caught in Kentucky), blue catfish, striped bass, shellcrackers, crappie, muskellunge and more.

“In Kentucky, it’s possible to catch three species of trout then trailer your boat a short distance to tie into some largemouth bass, walleye and spotted bass,” states the KDFW website. “Start exploring all that Kentucky has to offer.”

Of course, if you decide to enjoy fishing and/or boating, make sure to put safety first. Some tips for boating and fishing safety can be found at https://www.takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-safety/fishing-safety-tips/.