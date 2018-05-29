Poke Sallet Festival to include circus

Harlan County’s 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival is excited to add a circus to its long list of attractions.

The Torres One Ring Family Circus will perform in Huff Park during the festival with different showtimes each day. On Thursday, performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. On Friday, performances will take place at 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, performances will take place at 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Celebrated as “America’s most thrilling family entertainment spectacle for over 25 years,” the Torres One Ring Family Circus is sure to be a great addition to the Poke Sallet Festival.

The circus will include a motorcycle thrill show, circus aerialists, acrobats, clowns and more.

The Torres One Ring Family Circus lists attractions on their website, such as “Arial Acts, Juggling and Balancing Acts, Beauty and Grace, a Living Carousel, a Globe of Death, Waky The Clown, Hula Hoop Madness and much much more.”

According to their website, “The Torres One Ring Family Circus is a full-featured world-class entertainment package that includes beautiful aerialists, amazing acrobats, hilarious comedy and thrilling daredevils. Our company has been entertaining American audiences for over 25 years.”

“This is the first time in the modern history of the festival we’ve had a circus,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said. “I know it’s something all of the families that come to the festival will definitely enjoy.”

Reviews on the Torres One Ring Family Circus Website call the performance “fantastic” and “very professional.” They boast of the excitement, entertainment and engagement of the show.

This newest addition to the Poke Sallet Festival is something no attendee should omit from their experience.

The 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival will occur in downtown Harlan on May 31 through June 2. Admission is free and attractions include a carnival, food, local vendors, rides and others.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at (606)573-4495, call Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley’s office at (606)573-2600 or visit www.pokesalletfestival.com.