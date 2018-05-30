Bears split two scrimmages at Hazard

HAZARD — Red hot in one scrimmage and ice cold in the other, the Harlan County Black Bears gained a split in action Wednesday at the Hazard Team Camp.

Harlan County defeated Perry Central 62-48 in the opener and fell 45-43 to Hazard.

Senior guard Alex Pace hit four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance to lead the Bears against Perry Central. Taylor Spurlock added three 3-pointers as he scored 11. Tyler Cole added two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Spurlock hit two 3-pointers, while Cole added one and Josh Turner had a basket in a 20-3 run early in the second half to push the Bears’ lead to 22 points.

Jacob Wilson added nine points for the Bears, while Gabe Price and Turner scored four each and James Smith and Patrick Bynum added two each.

Harlan County went almost 10 minutes without a field goal to start the scrimmage against Hazard and battled from behind the entire way.

Spurlock and Pace led a late rally, combining for seven of nine HCHS baskets in the second half. Wilson and Cole also hit 3-pointers as the Bears got as close as two.

Pace scored 14 and Spurlock added 12 for the Bears, who fell to 3-1 on the summer. Wilson scored six, followed by Smith with five, Cole with four and Bynum with two.

The Black Bears lost leads in both junior varsity scrimmages, falling 53-45 to Hazard and 50-46 to Perry Central.

Jayden Ward scored 16 and Hunter Helton added 14 for the Bears against Hazard. Alex Nantz scored seven, followed by Garry Henson with five and Adam Boggs with three.

Nantz scored 14 and Henson added 12 against Perry Central. Ward tossed in seven. Boggs and Helton scored five each. Brayden Cox added three.

Harlan County will return to action Thursday at Knox Central.