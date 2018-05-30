Lady Bears win two at Corbin camp

CORBIN — Harlan County got its summer season off to a good start Tuesday at the Corbin Team Camp, rolling past Rowan County 52-27 and Harlan 62-22 in varsity scrimmages.

Strong defense carried the Lady Bears in both scrimmages, leading to numerous transition baskets. Harlan County struggled on the boards in its first action since the Sweet Sixteen. The Lady Bears played a smaller lineup than last season as they adjust to life without Blair Green and Lainey Cox.

Senior forward Breann Turner scored 13 points and senior guard Reanna Middleton added 12 in the win over Rowan and both sparked the Lady Bears in a 12-1 run to start the scrimmage.

After Rowan made a run, senior guard Shelby McDaniel forced three straight turnovers to turn the momentum back to HCHS and push the lead to 20-5.

Harlan County led 25-14 at halftime and turned the game into a rout in the second half as McDaniel, Turner and Morgan Blakley each had three baskets, while Phebe McHargue and Middleton added two each.

McDaniel added nine for the Lady Bears, while Blakley scored seven, McHargue tossed in six and K.K. Johnson added five.

Pressure from McDaniel, McHargue and Johnson caused a young Harlan team trouble early. McDaniel had five baskets, most off steals, as HCHS grabbed a 25-13 halftime lead.

Turner, Middleton and Johnson took over in the second half, combining for seven baskets as the Lady Bears outscored Harlan 27-9.

McDaniel led Harlan County with 13 points, while Johnson scored 12. Blakley tossed in eight, followed by Hannah Wood with seven and McHargue, Middleton and Turner with six each. Dixie Ewing and Jacey Lewis added two points each.

Junior forward Natalee King and senior guard Payeton Charles, the only players back for Harlan with extensive varsity experience, scored 12 and eight points, respectively. Alli Thompson and Angel Wynn scored one point each.

Corbin defeated Harlan 53-40 despite strong performances from Charles, who scored 19 points, and King, who added 15. Wynn, Ella Morton and Makayla Sizemore scored two each.

Harlan County defeated Corbin 43-13 in junior varsity action as sophomores Kassy Owens, Jacey Lewis and Kelly Beth Hoskins and freshman Jaylin Smith led the Lady Bears. HCHS raced to a 26-4 halftime lead.

Corbin defeated 46-26 in the final junior varsity scrimmage of the evening.