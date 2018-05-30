School lists

EVARTS

The following students have been named to the honor roll list at Evarts Elementary School for the third nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year (*Denotes all A’s):

Second grade

*Gracie Goddard, Alivia Gilley, *Rylee Napier, Carly Smith, *Emilee Johnson, Natalie Owens, *Ella Card, Aubrey Napier, *Talmadge Blair, Billy Joe Madden, *Riley Anglain, Jamisyne Edwards, Molly Couch, Khloe Carr, Olivia Bennett, *Braxton Anglain, Isabella Bolin, *Cameron Brock, Travis Burkhart, *Braydon Cole, Jayleigh Ford, *Hunter Fuson, Caydence Haywood, *Brooklyn Lambert, Shawnee Peace, *Jeremy Moore, Macy Sizemore, *Paul Napier, Braxton Smith, *Dustin Pendergrass, Gabe Wynn, *Alyssa Scoville and Peyton Wynn.

Third grade

*Dylan Collins, Cain Napier, Kimberlyn Napier, Tanner Russell, Kirra Snelling, Jaylee Cochran, Jennifer Farley, Timera Huff, Alley Jones, *Braelynn Langley, *Eastin Cruz Galloway, *Anna Thomas, Kaitlyn Mink, Rheagan Halcomb, Braelynn Smith, Alexis Perry and Connie Napier.

Fourth grade

Hayden Risner, Hannah Risner, Josh Peterson, Gary Lewis, David Lewis, Mitchell Cloud, *Gracie Blair, Brooklyn Burke, Brady Freeman, *Braxton Miller, Isaiah Cornett, *Eli Napier, Chelsey Farley, Macy Jones and Anna Noe.

Fifth grade

*Aidan Bunch, *Ben Coleman, *Tessa Collins, *Plez Dean, Bryse Mabes *Haley Huff, Addison Mccla *Allie Kelly, Emma Pennington, *Jaicelynn Napier, Paul Robbins *Kylie Noe, *Ethan Short, *Grayson Grills, Austin Ball, *Destiny Williams, Malaki Dean and Aliyah King.

Sixth grade

*Courtney Hall, *Abby Coleman, Briley Edwards, *Alexis Freeman ,Joseph Ewing, *Drew Freeman, Destiny Farley, *Olivia Freeman, Lucas Parker and Caleb Middleton.

Seventh grade

Haylee Mabes, Kirsten Napier, Emma Poteet, Emma Lewis, *Madison Jones, Austin Brock, *Matthew Lewis, Hunter Coots, *Daniel Sizemore, Luke Huff, Abigail Wynn and Emma Lewis.

Eighth grade

*Jayden Ward, *Ethan Long, *Gabe Risner, Chad Goddard, Madison Carmical, Riley Key, Hailey Coots and Laci Deaton.

The following students have been named to the perfect attendance list at Evarts Elementary School for the third nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year:

Kindergarten

Aubrey Brock, Ashlee Coots, Ava Freeman, Mason Freeman, Aiden Napier, Jesse Pendergrass and Brenda Stewart.

First grade

Stella Cochran, Kylee Combs, Noble Payne, Hannabell Simpson, Zac Stewart, Daniel Taylor and Octavia Wright.

Second grade

Rylee Napier, Olivia Bennett, Riley Anglain, Carly Smith, Aubrey Napier, Khloe Carr, Ella Card, Talmadge Blair, Dustin Pendergrass, Isabella Bolin, Jazzlyn Coots and Paul Napier.

Third Grade

Jennifer Farley, Timera Huff, Conner Clark and David Rueschau.

Fourth grade

Shelby Ball and Gracie Blair.

Fifth grade

Ben Coleman and Paul Robbins.

Sixth grade

Abby Coleman, Briley Edwards, Destiny Farley and Olivia Freeman.

Seventh grade

Haylee Mabes, Christian Middleton, Rex Rittenhouse, Emma Lewis, Maria Ball, Emma Ball, Madison Jones, Connor Ward and Emma Lewis.

Eighth grade

Jayden Ward, Jasimyne Bolin, Hailey Coots and Riley Key.