Poke Sallet Festival hosts car show

The 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival will host the Sue Ford Memorial Car Show for its eighth consecutive year on Saturday.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 10. The $15 registration fee will include entry into the contest and a free meal ticket at the Harlan County Christian School food wagon at the festival.

Like previous shows, all proceeds will benefit the Harlan County Christian School.

“Mom always did her best to help support the school and to help provide a Christian-based education for kids. That’s why we do this, not only to honor her, but do our part to help keep her dream of Harlan County Christian School alive and thriving,” Event Coordinator Darian White said referring to Sue Ford.

Ford helped start the Harlan County Christian School in 1997. The institution has just finished their 21st year of operation.

The event is to take place on First and Central Streets, where attendees can expect many impressive cars, ‘oldies’ music, and drinks for sale. T-shirts will also be sold for $10 (sizes youth small through adult extra large) and $12 (sizes double and triple extra large).

By mid-afternoon, 25 trophies will be awarded. Three of these trophies will be handcrafted from old car parts—for best in show, competitor’s choice and best paint.

“These have been a big hit the past two years and was something that my uncle Ken and I came up with. We are also the ones who build and paint these every year,” said White. “It would not be possible without all the help I get from my family and friends, from getting sponsors to selling shirts and helping people register their cars on the day of the show. I don’t know how to thank them enough for all they do.”

In addition to the Sue Ford Memorial Car Show, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 149 will be hosting their first annual motorcycle show concurrently. The event will also occur at 10 a.m. starting with registration. It will be located in the Justice Center parking area. Registration will be $25 and include a free t-shirt. First, second and third place will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit the scouts.

Following the car and motorcycle shows, event attendees can enjoy many performances on the main stage, a carnival, circus, food, local vendors, rides and many other attractions.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 or Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley at 606-573-2600 or visit www.pokesalletfestival.com.