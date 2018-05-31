Summer Food Program back in action

School children are once again out for the summer, and that means the Harlan County Community Action Agency has set their Summer Food Service Program into action once again. The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure that children continue to receive meals when school is not in session.

Harlan County Community Action Agency Executive Director Donna Pace explained the basic premise of the program.

“It’s a federally-funded, state administered program,” Pace said. “(The program) serves free healthy meals to children and teens in low income areas during the summer months.”

The Summer Food Service Program is for all children 18 and under.

SFSP Director Mistie Sanders said compared to last year, fewer people have come forward to set up sites to help feed the children this year. She explained what setting up a site entails.

“Basically, anywhere there are kids — such as in a park, apartment complex or anywhere kids are going to be gathering to play — they can call and set up a site once we get it approved,” Sanders said.

Sanders said setting up a site is not a complicated process.

“They call us (and) we get it set up. They tell us approximately how many kids they’re going to be feeding, and we have that many meals ready for them,” Sanders said. “If we have somebody available to deliver, we can deliver the food to that site or somebody they know can come by and pick it up.”

Sanders pointed out last year some mobile sites were set up, but so far none have taken place this year — in part because of fewer volunteers.

“We are going to try and set up a couple mobile sites this year,” Sanders said. “We haven’t figured out exactly where.”

Sanders mentioned the program is also available for summer church programs involving children.

“Any of the local churches that do Vacation Bible School, youth group nights or Sunday school, we can serve all of those,” Sanders said. “We have quite a few sites that only do Vacation Bible School.”

Sanders said the meals consist of items such as pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, fruits and vegetables as well as a drink. All meals are free of charge and are available to all children 18 and under.

The program began in May. The last day for this summer’s program will be Aug. 1.

Anybody who would like to volunteer or find out more about the program should contact Sanders at 606-573-5335.