American Idol champion to perform

American Idol season 15 champion Trent Harmon will perform at the 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Harmon was the victor of the final season of the television sensation on FOX. He appeared as the first R&B singer to be accepted by the judges for that season when he auditioned with “Unaware” by Allen Stone.

Throughout his time on American Idol, Harmon sang many popular and fan-favorite songs. These included “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne, “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd and “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

Coincidentally, Harmon also sang “Like I Can” by Sam Smith and “Chandelier” by Sia, which were also performed by Harlan County’s own Jordan Smith — who would go on to win his respective season of The Voice.

In addition, Harmon made history as the first contestant to perform solo during the group round due to illness.

Following his American Idol win, Harmon has released his newest album, “You Got ‘Em All,” which had songs “Falling” and “There’s a Girl” reach the country music charts.

According to Harmon’s bio on Apple Music, he is a “native of Amory, Mississippi. He grew up singing in church from a young age and went on to participate in musical theater in high school and as a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Along the way, he learned to play the piano, guitar and drums.”

Preceding Harmon’s performance at 9 p.m. will be Big Thunder Kissin’ Radio Band and Kudzu Killers. These events and others taking place on the main stage Saturday evening are sponsored by Kentucky Mine Supply and Appalachian Wireless.

The 63rd annual Poke Sallet Festival takes place in Downtown Harlan. Admission is free and attractions include a carnival, circus, food, local vendors, rides and craft displays.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495, call Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley at 606-573-2600 or visit www.pokesalletfestival.com.