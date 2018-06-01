Couple to wed

Photo submitted

Mr. and Mrs. James and Felicia Donahue, of Williamsburg, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Taylor, to Anthony James Carruba, son of Timothy and Anna Carruba. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Margaret and the late Willard Collins and the late Junior and Roberta Donahue. She is a 2007 graduate of Harlan High School and attend the University of the Cumberland. She is presently employed by Harlan County Schools. The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Virginia and Woodrow Adams. He is a 2005 graduate of Cumberland High School and attended Union College. He is presently employed by Harlan County Schools. The wedding will take place at 4:30 p.m. on June 9 at the Church of the Resurrection. No local invitations will be sent.