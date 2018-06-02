Local homemakers awarded blue ribbons

Photos submitted

Harlan County Homemaker members Polly McLain, Mary Lynn Pace and Barb Hill were awarded blue ribbons during the Cultural Arts competition at the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association (KEHA) annual meeting at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville. Pace was also named grand champion in her category. These ladies competed with women from across state.

