Gann holds off Bradley to win tourney

One year after a playoff loss to Zack Fowler, Matt Gann was back in his familiar position as champion of the Harlan Invitational on Sunday at the Harlan Country Club.

Gann won the tournament for the sixth time in the last eight years and for the seventh time overall with his trademark consistency, following up a four-under 64 in the first round on Saturday with a five-under par 63 on Sunday to finish nine under at 127.

“It was pretty consistent. The golf course was wet, so you could hit it to some of the pins we typically don’t get to,” Gann said. “That changed my game plan up a little bit. I tried to play steady today and, thankfully, it went well. I played a couple under par on the back nine, and that’s what I set out to do.”

Gann needed that consistency to hold off Garrett Bradley, a Jellico, Tenn., native making his first trip to the Harlan Invitational. Bradley shot a 131, including a blazing 28 on the back nine that included five birdies, including the last three holes.

“That’s one of my good friends. He stays with me on the weekends and we play in some of these tournaments. I’d like to feel I’m somewhat responsible for him,” said Gann with a laugh. “He’s a great player. He played this course last fall in a scramble. I started playing with his dad years and years ago when he started going out with us.”

Gann, a Pineville native who coaches golf at Bell County High School, has played well of late, winning a tournament at Jonesville, Va., two weeks ago and finishing third at London last week.

Fowler, last year’s champ, finished five back at 132, followed by Corey Elza and Andrew Forester at 136.

The results for this year’s tournament include:

Championship flight

Matt Gann 127, Garrett Bradley 131, Zack Fowler 132, Corey Elza 136, Andrew Forester 136, Pete Cornett Jr. 137, Tad Barton 139, Gavin Clutts 141, Codie McDowell 143, Kevin Burns 145, Jason Estep 146, Braxton Caldwell 150, Carl Smith Jr. 155.

First flight

Drew Chamberlain 140, Michael Peters 141, Mike Granato 142, John Clutts 145, Eli Estep 151, Sammy Moore 160, Hunter Davis 163, Brett Widner 166.

Second flight

Terry North 146, Shawn Barton 147, Mark Keith 150, John Turner 151, Travis Jasper 153, Travis Blair 153, Mike Thompson 154, Joe Carroll 157, John Estep 157, Jay Dunaway 159, Bobby Brittain 161, Ken Jones 163, Tom Short 163, Kevin Simpson 165, Carl Webster 173.

Third flight

Blake Long 151, Justin Howard 157, Gary Grant 160, Greg McKnight 160, Ronnie Cox 161, John Bryson 162, Nathan Halcomb 162, Greg Griffin 164, Joe Daniels 169, John Lindon 169, Marcus Johnson 171, Stephen Bryson 173, Jeff Ledford 175, Todd Collett 176.

Fourth flight

Roger Anderson 166, Marvin Haynes 167, Wayne Hoff 169, Harry Deweese 174, John Prince 175, Avery Bowling 175, Joe Hulliberger 182, Mike Johnson 188, Jason Moore 191, Charles Short 200, Jason Lindon 212, Lester Short, 223.