VBS children encouraged to join in military letter-writing campaign

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Wounded Heroes is asking churches to provide the final ingredient in care packages being sent this summer to U.S. military personnel deployed overseas.

Chuck Reed, founder of the nonprofit organization based in Louisville, wants children participating in vacation Bible schools during the month of June to write letters that will be placed in boxes filled with an assortment of goodies intended to show the love of folks back home.

Reed said he believes the letters from children, whether written in crayon or ink, will mean more to military personnel than any other item in the care package.

“Just being remembered is what is important to our deployed military personnel,” he said. “It just kind of reinforces that someone has them on their minds and in their prayers.”

Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director Paul Chitwood is encouraging churches to get involved with the letter-writing campaign.

“This is a way that our VBS children can let our troops know they care, that they’re praying for them, and that they have a Savior who loves them,” Chitwood said.

Churches should send letters by June 30 to: Kentucky Wounded Heroes, 11507 Main St., Louisville, Ky. 40243.