I often take a deep look within my soul. Sometimes I see potential. Other times I see nothing but sadness. I feel as though I have no purpose here on this earth. I often ask things like why am I here, and why am I so different. I have not yet found the answer to that. I have decided to dedicate my life to finding out the answers to these questions and many others than haunt me.

Everybody has their own struggles in life, and each individual person deals with them differently. I tend to try and shut people out because I am afraid to let them in. The truth is I have been hurt so many times that I learned not to trust people. I have never been one to discuss my issues because I feel like the burden is mine and mine alone.

Some people think I’m a mean person but that’s because they won’t take the time to get to know me. I don’t mean to be abrasive but I sometimes feel like I have no reason to be happy. My purpose in life is not yet known, but I intend to change that. Self-esteem is not easily built up. I honestly don’t know where I’m going but I just keep moving on.

I’m afraid to get close to people because it seems like every time I do I just get hurt again. Every time I look in the mirror I get sick because I hate what I see. I keep replaying all the cruel things people have said about me over and over to the point that I believe them. Now it’s all I see. Sometimes it seems I have forgotten who I am.

I hope that one day I will find a way to face my inner demons. I want to help other people with theirs as well, but I can’t do that until I find a way to fix myself first. I wish I could find a way to stop people from judging and hurting one another. The life I live is a very lonely, and I feel like I need somebody to help me face the things that eat me up inside on a daily basis. By helping others I could make friends and we can help each other deal with our struggles.

One thing is for certain — we don’t live forever. I would like to die knowing to I enjoyed life instead of being depressed all the time. Unfortunately it’s not that simple though. Depression is something that never really goes away. It affects your mood, health, decisions and so much more. I have even got to the point to where I wanted to give up. But I refuse. Until I learn to deal with this I will never be able to help anyone overcome these obstacles. Cruel people make it even more difficult sometimes to deal with these things because they have no regrets for the mean things they say and do.

Purpose is a subjective term and can be interpreted many ways. I see it as a way to prove to myself that I am worth something, that I am more than some stupid kid in high school who isn’t going to amount to anything. So, next time you see the word think long and hard on what you think it means. We all have demons, but it’s how we face them that really matters.

Shawn Lewis is a senior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.

