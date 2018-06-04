Eldridge crowned Miss Harlan County 2018

Photos by Vicki Blakley

The 2018 Miss Harlan County Scholarship Pageant was held at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College with eight girls vying for the prestigious title, gifts and scholarship money. Emily Eldridge was crowned Miss Harlan County. The event is sponsored by the Harlan County Rotary Club and pageant coordinator, Tera Day. Pageant winners are, from left: Kerstin Perkins, Miss Photogenic; Grayson Raleigh, first runner-up; Emily Eldridge, Miss Harlan County 2018; Brooklyn Hensley, second runner-up; Taylor Simpson, Miss Congeniality; and Jesse Whitehead, Best Escort.

Kerstin Perkins answers a question for Harlan County District Judge Scott Lisenbee, who was the emcee for the night.

As always, the escorts — Gavin Ewald, Drew Nolan and Ethan Anderson — entertained the crowd with their antics.

Dannette Kelly Rowe, a native of Evarts and currently a resident of South Carolina, sang a beautiful rendition of Loretta Lynn’s famous song, ‘A Coal Miner’s Daughter’ for her dad, Butch Kelly, who was also in attendance.