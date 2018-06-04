Lewis, Blanton win Run for the Hills
Alex Lewis and Zoe Blanton were the winners on Saturday in the annual Run for the Hills 5K race in downtown Harlan.
Lewis was first in the boys race, followed by Josh Lee and Caleb Brock,
Blanton won the girls face, followed by Breezy Epperson and Katrina Smith.
Competitors included:
Age 12 and under
Female – Zoey Blanton
Ages 13-19
Female – Breezy Epperson
Male – Alex Lewis, Josh Lee, Caleb Brock, Daniel Joseph, Sean Cooper, Brayden Daniels and Lucas Epperson
Ages 20-24
Female – Kendyl Gilliam and Samantha Henson
Ages 30-34
Female – Katrina Smith
Male – Allan Eldridge
Ages 34-39
Female – Cristina Crider Smith
Ages 40-44
Male – Nathan Blanton and Geary Ferguson
Ages 45-49
Female – Joyce Cheng and Jackie Ferguson
Male – Will Miller, C.D. Morton and Scot Vandergriff
Ages 50-54
Female – Susie Gilliam
Male – Duffy Sutton
Ages 60-plus
Female – Fredia Fields