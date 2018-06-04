Lewis, Blanton win Run for the Hills

Alex Lewis and Zoe Blanton were the winners on Saturday in the annual Run for the Hills 5K race in downtown Harlan.

Lewis was first in the boys race, followed by Josh Lee and Caleb Brock,

Blanton won the girls face, followed by Breezy Epperson and Katrina Smith.

^^^

Competitors included:

Age 12 and under

Female – Zoey Blanton

Ages 13-19

Female – Breezy Epperson

Male – Alex Lewis, Josh Lee, Caleb Brock, Daniel Joseph, Sean Cooper, Brayden Daniels and Lucas Epperson

Ages 20-24

Female – Kendyl Gilliam and Samantha Henson

Ages 30-34

Female – Katrina Smith

Male – Allan Eldridge

Ages 34-39

Female – Cristina Crider Smith

Ages 40-44

Male – Nathan Blanton and Geary Ferguson

Ages 45-49

Female – Joyce Cheng and Jackie Ferguson

Male – Will Miller, C.D. Morton and Scot Vandergriff

Ages 50-54

Female – Susie Gilliam

Male – Duffy Sutton

Ages 60-plus

Female – Fredia Fields