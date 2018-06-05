Bears win two scrimmages at Letcher

The Harlan County Black Bears won a pair of games against 14th Region opponents on Tuesday at Letcher Central, defeating the host Cougars 45-33 and rolling past June Buchanan 75-41.

Alex Pace led the Bears against Letcher with 18 points. Tyler Cole scored eight, followed by Jacob Wilson with six, Taylor Spurlock with five, James Smith with three and Gabe Price and Josh Turner with two each.

Cole poured in 13 points to pace the Bears against JBS. Pace, Turner and Spurlock scored eight each. Hunter Helton tossed in six. Wilson and Jayden Ward added five each. Smith, Price, Patrick and Alex Nantz chipped in with four each.

Letcher Central beat HCHS 39-36 in junior varsity action.

Harlan County (6-3) and Harlan will both play in the LMU Team Camp on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

———

Harlan County split two games at Whitley County on Monday, rolling past Adair County 71-50 before falling 46-41 to Whitley County.

Pace scored 20 points in the win over Adair. Spurlock added 13. Wilson scored nine, followed by Smith with eight, Price with seven, Bynum with six and Turner and Helton with four each.

Pace scored 10 and Price added eight in the loss to Whitley, a team the Bears defeated by 47 points earlier in the summer at home. Wilson scored seven, followed by Cole with seven, Bynum and Turner with four each and Spurlock with two.

Harlan County defeated Whitley County 37-29 in junior varsity action.