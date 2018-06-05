Lady Bears win two of three at Union

Harlan County won two of three games Monday in the Union Team Camp, opening with a 39-30 win over Williamsburg before an ugly performance in a 30-25 loss to Southwestern. The Lady Bears bounced back with a 44-23 win over Clay County to close the day.

Senior guard Phebe McHargue scored 14 to lead HCHS against Clay. Breann Turner and Shelby McDaniel added seven each, followed by Hannah Wood with six, Morgan Blakley with five, K.K. Johnson with three and Dixie Ewing with two.

HCHS was up by five early in the fourth quarter before outscoring Clay 18-2. Wood and McDaniel each had two baskets in the run, while McHargue, Turner and Blakley added one each.

The Lady Bears missed a half dozen layups in falling behind Southwestern 8-3 after one quarter. HCHS continued to struggle with misses and turnovers throughout the scrimmage.

McHargue scored 10 to lead Harlan County. Turner had six, followed by Johnson with five, McDaniel with four and Middleton with two.

No scoring information was available on the Williamsburg game.

HCHS won two of three in junior varsity action, defeating Williamsburg 55-14 and Bell County 27-19 and falling to Southwestern 51-44.

The Lady Bears will return to action Tuesday at Union College. Harlan will be at home for a day of scrimmages on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

———

Harlan camp schedule on Thursday

10 Harlan vs Barbourville V

11 Harlan vs Bell JV

12 Harlan vs Bell V

1 Barbourville vs Jenkins V

2 Bell vs Jenkins V

3 Leslie vs Bell JV

4 Leslie vs Barbourville V

5 Harlan vs Jenkins V

6 Bell vs Leslie V

7 Harlan vs Leslie JV

8 Harlan vs Leslie V