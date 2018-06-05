News Around the State

Human remains found in aftermath of house explosion, fire

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — Police say they found human remains in the aftermath of an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that dispatchers got a call Sunday night reporting an explosion and house fire in the Letcher County community of Neon. Police say first responders arrived to find a collapsed residence fully engulfed in flames.

After the blaze was extinguish, investigators found remains, which were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for autopsy and possible identification.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Boy dies 3 days after being hit by train

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky boy who was hit by a train on Friday has died from his injuries.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The child’s name was not released.

Authorities said the boy was hit by a southbound train Friday night about 8 miles south of London. Police say they are still investigating why the boy was on the tracks.

Kentucky State Parks plan count of animals, plants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Parks across Kentucky are inviting children to learn about biology and participate in a scientific count of living organisms.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says officials plan to hold a “BioBlitz” on Saturday when students, teachers, scientists and others conduct a count of animals, plants and other organisms in a designated area. Park naturalists and other experts will be available to offer assistance.

Carey Ruff is the special events coordinator for Kentucky State Parks. Ruff says the event is being held at 14 parks across the state and participants will help build a database of plants and animals at each location.

In addition, the statement says participants will learn about the different plants and animals at the parks and help make a positive impact on the environment.

Cookware maker plans to build its first US plant in Ky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A cookware manufacturer based in Canada says it will build its first U.S. plant in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that Crown Verity plans to construct a $3.6 million, 60,000-square-foot (5,600-sqare-meter) plant on a 7-acre (3-hectare) site in Warren County. The company was approved Thursday for up to $300,000 of state tax incentives at a meeting of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.

The company makes commercial grills, fryers, griddles and steamers. Crown Verity President Andy Incitti says it will hire roughly 25 employees and maybe more later.

Incitti says Crown Verity can reach 80 percent of the U.S. population in 24 hours from Warren County. He says it has been selling in the U.S. for 20 years and the market could become the majority of its business.

Roller coaster at park reopens after cars bump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A roller coaster at a Kentucky amusement park has been reopened after a two-day closure to determine why two train cars collided.

Sean Southard with the state Department of Agriculture told WDRB-TV in an email Monday that inspectors will allow Kentucky Kingdom’s T3 to function with one car instead of two.

The park says the T3 suspended looping coaster closed Saturday after one of the train cars hit another as it was waiting to enter the station for unloading. Five riders were taken to the Louisville park’s health service center. One of those riders was taken to a hospital.

Park spokesman Adam Birkner says there was only slight contact between the trains, causing cosmetic damage. He says a lightning strike during thunderstorms may have affected the coaster’s electronic control system.