Poke Sallet Festival a hit.

The 2018 Poke Sallet Festival has come and gone, and despite quite a bit of rain the event was by all accounts a success.

The festival officially kicked off at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Folks from all over arrived early to check out the vendor booths, socialize and take part in activities from a zip line zooming over the festival grounds to carnival rides. The night was capped off by a performance from Sidewalk Prophets, a Christian Rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

The festival continued on Friday with the evening’s entertainment highlighted by a performance from EmiSunshine — a 13-year-old country music artist who has made waves in the industry.

According to her website, “Emi launched her professional career performing at churches, community outings, and local festivals. It was the spectacular 2014 performance at a Tennessee flea market that skyrocketed her career to become a worldwide phenomenon when a video of her stage show went viral on YouTube. Since her breakout at just 9 years old, Emi has garnered more than 14 million YouTube views and a half million Facebook followers.”

The event hit Saturday in full force with crowds enjoying more food, crafts and music.

Local bands the Kudzu Killers and the Big Thunder Kissin’ Radio Band took the stage, leading up to headliner Trent Harmon — who closed out the Poke Sallet Festival for 2018.

Harmon was the winner of season 15 of American Idol.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington was happy with this year’s festival.

“Despite the rainy weather, we feel like the festival was a success and that all who attended had a good time,” Pennington said.