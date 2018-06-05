Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) will host the 2018 Selling to the World Expo on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Located on the SKCTC Harlan Campus, this day-long event is open to the public and requires a $30 registration fee.

The Selling to the World Initiative promotes an entrepreneurial culture for the digital economy with access to high-speed Internet within the most economically disadvantaged parts of eastern Kentucky. It provides personalized, one-on-one mentoring and workshops that equip creative people and startup businesses with the knowledge and skills to start businesses using the Internet.

It also enables them to earn supplemental income through their products with the potential of growing businesses to create jobs.

According to Program Director Jeannie Allen, the initiative focuses on new business, but it also helps educate existing business owners in ecommerce.

“We feel that with the World Wide Web, the opportunities for expanding small business are endless,” said Allen.

At the Selling to The World Expo, attendees can learn how to take advantage of the national and global markets at their fingertips. It will include valuable breakout sessions and an exhibitors fair.

Participants will be able to choose which sessions will be most beneficial for them. Keynote speakers and presenters will cover a variety of topics ranging from website development, digital marketing, branding and how to write a business plan.

For more information about the expo or Selling to the World, contact Jeannie Allen at 606-671-7677 or jallen0387@kctcs.edu.