HCHS falls in OT to South; wins two

BARBOURVILLE — A matchup of the 13th Region’s top two teams from last year was the highlight of the Union College Team Camp on Tuesday as South Laurel, the favorite for 2019, edged defending champ Harlan County 44-40 in overtime.

South Laurel played without senior guard Ally Collett, the region’s top rated player, who suffered an ankle injury earlier in the summer, but the Lady Cardinals also feature two other top 10 players in the region in guard Amerah Steele and center Dianna Morgan.

Harlan County led through much of the scrimmage. Senior guards Phebe McHargue and Shelby McDaniel each had two baskets in the first quarter as the Lady Bears beat South several times in transition to lead 13-11 after one quarter. Breann Turner and Morgan Blakley each had two baskets in the second quarter as the Lady Bears led 25-22 at halftime.

South went up 32-28 after three quarters, but McHargue led HCHS back in the fourth quarter with two baskets to tie the game at 38. McDaniel missed on a jumper that would have won the game in regulation.

McHargue put Harlan County up in overtime, but Morgan answered for South. K.K. Johnson missed at the line with the game tied before South won on two free throws each by Morgan and Steele.

McHargue led HCHS with 14 points. Turner and McDaniel added seven and six points, respectively. Johnson scored four. Reanna Middleton and Morgan Blakley added two each.

Harlan County set the tone with its defense in the opener against Knox Central, racing to a 9-1 lead with the help of two layups by Johnson off turnovers. HCHS rolled to 50-17 victory.

McHargue, who led the HCHS with 12 points, had three baskets in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer, as the lead grew to 28-10 by halftime.

Johnson, who also scored 12, hit a 3-pointer in the third period as the Lady Bears built their advantage to 38-13. Middleton, who added 10 points, hit four of four at the line in the quarter.

McDaniel and Blakley each added four points. Turner scored three.

Harlan County pulled away from Barbourville in the second half after the Lady Tigers kept it close, trailing only by four, at 25-21, at halftime.

Turner led the Lady Bears with her best game of the summer, scoring 17 points on short jumpers and baskets in the post. McHargue and Johnson each added 11 points. Blakley scored six, followed by McDaniel with five and Hannah Wood and Dixie Ewing with two each.

The HCHS junior varsity team won twice, defeating Clay County 35-13 and South Laure 37-14.