Local Sports

Meyers, Ball power Yankees past Giants

Landon Meyers and Tucker Ball teamed to drive in seven runs as the Doss Fuelco Yankees won a 15-10 slugfest over the Home Federal Giants in Harlan Little League action Monday.

Meyers drove in four runs with two singles and Ball drove in three with a triple and single. Rouse added two singles for the Yankees. Gilbert and Jake Brewer had doubles. Brayden Morris, Gunner Johnson and Will Shepherd had one single each.

Ball struck out three and walked seven as he pitched 2 1/3 innings. Morris struck out seven and walked two in three innings. Johnson struck out two and walked two as he recorded the final two outs.

Baylor Varner led the Giants with a double and single. Nate Montanaro had a triple. Vincent Smith, Brennan Blevins and Wyatt Hensley had one single each.

Varner, Montanaro, Jace Brown and Smith shared mound duty.