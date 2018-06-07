Photos submitted

A section of KY 160 from the entrance of Benham to the bridge near the Benham Post Office is now officially SP4 Bobby Lewis Manuel Highway. Manual was in the United States Army from 1961 until 1963. John Dodd, a member of the Board to Preserve Military Heritage in Harlan County, officiated the unveiling.

The children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of SP4 Bobby Lewis Manuel attended the unveiling ceremony of the SP4 Bobby Lewis Manuel Memorial Highway. The ceremony was performed by the Cumberland Honor Guard.