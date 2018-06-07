Father’s Day: Cherish the moment

It’s time to once again celebrate Father’s Day in America.

I like Father’s Day. It’s always interesting to see if my children or anyone remembers. Maybe I will get a text, an email or even a telephone call. Father’s Day is kind of like your birthday you don’t really think about it until the day comes. You then can’t help but notice who forgot or who simply does not care.

I was always busy as a young adult and probably didn’t pay attention to Father’s Day like I should have until later in life. I got a little closer to my dad in his later years simply because my mother had died and he had to talk to me when I called. My father was a good dad in that he took care of us. He kept food on the table and a roof over our heads. I never had to face living with a single parent or in a blended family. All I knew was my mom and dad and I never worried about being hungry or being homeless. Millions of Americans cannot say this. This is not a negative about single parenting or being homeless or blended families. I’m simply saying that mom and dad hung in there and my sisters and brothers and I have a lot for which to be thankful.

My grandfather was a good dad. He raised 10 children. He was a blessing to a multitude of grandchildren. He worked until he was 83. I never saw him smile a lot but how could he smile when there were dozens of grandchildren around all the time? Plus, he worked six days a week until he was 83. He managed it pretty well.

My son is a good dad. I can believe it because he was a good son. Yet, it’s always amazing when you see your child in action. He spends so much time with my little grandson and they have a beautiful bond. I love to watch their interaction and I am so happy for both of them.

This Father’s Day will once again be a good day and a tough day. Father’s will count their blessings and also their failures. Father’s will wish for another chance to do it again but we only get one chance to be a dad. Many will visit cemeteries to pay respect to a dad now long gone or father’s will mourn over the passing of a child.

Father’s Day is upon us and the best you can do is to cherish the moment. Make a visit. Make a telephone call. Make the day as personal as possible. Life is about relationships and there is nothing like loving a father or a child while you have the opportunity. When you look back you’ll be so glad you did.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is president of Newburgh Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana, and his syndicated column is read in all 50 states. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com. Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette.