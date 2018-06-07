Along with barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs off the grill, one of the pleasant features of the summer months is the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables. June is designated as Fresh Fruit and Vegetables month in order to shine a light on the benefits of these healthy food items.

According to mannapa.org, a website operated by MANNA (an organization which provides meals to seriously ill individuals), nutrition derived from fresh fruits and vegetables is an important part of battling serious illness.

“There are numerous health benefits to consuming fresh fruits and vegetables as they are lower in calories and are nutrient dense compared to most processed meal and snack items,” states the MANNA website. “More specifically, fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals which help build a strong immune system. They are excellent sources of fiber which is needed to regulate digestion and help lower cholesterol. Consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is also linked to maintaining a healthy weight, preventing chronic illnesses such as: heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers.”

While it’s not difficult to find ways to enjoy fresh produce, the United States Department of Agriculture offers many suggestions at their website at healthymeals.fns.usda.gov, such as ways to serve fruits and vegetables, nutrition information, recipes and more.

Of course, fresh fruits and vegetables are easy to find. A trip to your local grocery store or farmers market will likely present you with dozens of options to choose from. Many people also enjoy growing their own in gardens of all sizes. However you decide to obtain them, fresh fruits and veggies are always a good choice for any meal or snack.