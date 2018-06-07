HHS hosts a day of hoops

The Harlan Lady Dragons closed a long day of basketball against 14th Region contender Leslie County, the last of 11 scrimmages at Harlan High School on Thursday.

Leslie raced to a 16-0 lead, then held off a Harlan comeback in the second half to win 42-27. The Lady Dragons got as close as 10.

Senior guard Payeton Charles scored 14 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Alli Thompson scored five. Savanna Smith and Madison Cole each added three. Bettyia Taylor scored two.

The Lady Dragons played without junior forward Natalee King, who suffered an ankle injury in a 53-10 loss to Bell County earlier in the day. Harlan fell 31-30 to Barbourville and 60-43 to Jenkins in other varsity action.

Leslie County edged Bell County 51-46 and Barbourville 51-25 in varsity action. Bell County defeated Jenkins 72-26 and Barbourville downed Jenkins 48-35 in other varsity scrimmages.

Bell County defeated Harlan 47-12 and Leslie County 32-26 in junior varsity scrimmages. Leslie County defeated Harlan 51-18 in a junior varsity scrimmage.