Job Club offers assistance

The Harlan County Community Action Agency offers assistance in many ways, including the Job Club, an organization designed to help people who are searching for work.

CAA Career Advisor Joshua Sargent explained how the Job Club works.

“Job club starts at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Harlan Extension Depot,” Sargent said. “We focus mainly on how to become a better job seeker.”

According to Sargent, Job Club assists participants with their resume, interview skills, communication skills and other necessary aspects of conducting a successful job search.

“At the end of each Job Club class, I also give out a list of all the available jobs in Harlan County and the surrounding area,” Sargent said.

Sargent pointed out Job Club also provides participants with networking opportunities and helps put them in contact with employers.

“I can show (participants) who to reach out to,” Sargent said. “Job Club is open to anybody; you don’t even have to be in a program with the CAA. You just have to show up at 12:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Extension Depot in the third room.”

In addition to Job Club, the CAA offers many programs designed to assist individuals.

According to the CAA website at harlancountycaa.com, “the mission of Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc. is to utilize all available resources to assist eligible individuals and families to acquire useful skills and knowledge, gain access to new opportunities, and achieve economic self-sufficiency — empowering them to become more effective partners of society, therefore creating a better community.”

Anyone interested in any of the CAA programs may go to the CAA offices located in the old National Guard Armory at 319 Camden Street in Sunshine or call 606-573-5335.