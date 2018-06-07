Musettes present annual spring awards concert

The Harlan Musettes, under the direction of Marilyn Schraeder, held their 74th annual spring awards concert recently at Harlan Baptist Church. Clara Atkins-Pope is the assistant director and accompanist.

The following awards were presented for Vocal Achievement: Abigail Baker, Brooklyn Collins, Alyssa Moses, Megan Pacholewski and MaryBeth Smith.

Sectional Vocal Achievement awards were presented to: I Soprano – Carlie Hatfield and Abigail Baker; II Soprano – Katie Bargo and Brooklyn Collins; I Alto – Lauren Nunez and Courtney Cozart; and II Alto – Mackenzie King and Shayna Collins.

Honor Choir awards included:

SKMA All-Festival Chorus: Abigail Baker, Brooklyn Collins, Alyssa Moses, Megan Pacholewski and MaryBeth Smith.

University of Louisville Honor Choir: Abigail Baker, Brooklyn Collins, Alyssa Moses and MaryBeth Smith.

Recognition of those taking private instrumental lessons included Makenna Doss; and private voice lessons, Laura Smith.

Certificates for excelling in Athletics were received by: Freshman, Emma Jones; sophomore, Madison Middleton; junior, Courtney Cozart; and senior, Mackenzie King.

Academic awards were given to those who had a 3.5 or higher grade point average: Sophomores, Makenna Doss, Madison Middleton, Lauren Nunez and Sarah-Ashley Sellers; juniors, Emersyn Noah and Megan Pacholewski; seniors, Katie Bargo, Lydia Cassim, Mackenzie King, Katie Young and Noah Canady.

The Outstanding New Member award was presented to Abbi Witt and Best All-Around New Member, Emma Jones. The new member Director’s Award was awarded to Kaycee Bennett.

After the “Alma Mater” was performed the seniors were recognized. Seniors are: Katie Bargo, Kaycee Bennett, Katelyn Burkhart, Noah Canady, Lydia Cassim, Brooklyn Collins, Shayna Collins, Carlie Hatfield, Mackenzie King, Alyssa Moses, Ashley Overbay, MaryBeth Smith, Hannah Wagner and Katie Young.

The seniors sang “See You Again” by Carrie Underwood.

The following senior awards were presented.

The Bonnie Gray Award was presented to Mackenzie King for her athletic achievement in basketball and track. The Jill Leoblein Award was presented to Ashley Overbay for athletic achievement in softball.

Mackenzie King was selected as Outstanding Member. Katie Bargo and Brooklyn Collins were named Best All-Around Members. Ashley Overbay received the Christy Owens Award, which was voted on by new members. The Lisa Abraham award went to Katie Bargo, Lydia Cassim, Carlie Hatfield and Ashley Overbay in honor of their participation in choir since the third grade under the direction of Miss Schraeder. The LaVonne Smith award went to Brooklyn Collins for her participation in Ky-ACDA, KMEA and SKMA honor choirs since the sixth grade.

Officers for the 2018-19 school year were announced. They are: President, Courtney Cozart; vice president, Emersyn Noah; secretary, Lauren Nunez; treasurer, Kaycee Blanton; section leaders, I soprano, Abigail Baker; II soprano, Megan Pacholewski; alto, Maddie Epperson; librarian, Makenna Doss; historian and pictorial manager, Abbi Witt.

The program concluded with family members of the seniors joining them on stage for the closing song, “I Believe.”