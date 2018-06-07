The Poke Sallet Festival is over, but that doesn’t mean downtown Harlan will be void of things to do for the rest of the summer. Among other coming attractions, downtown will feature a Christian music concert for all to enjoy.

The Out of Ashes concert series will be kicking off on Saturday.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington explained what to expect at the show.

“Out of Ashes is a local Christian band which includes Sharon Stewart,” Pennington said. “They wanted to host a summer nights concert series.”

Pennington pointed out the concerts will be free to the public.

“We’ve donated the space and the stage,” Pennington said. “We’re co-hosting the concerts.”

The first concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“That’s this weekend at the Harlan Center on the front plaza,” Pennington said. “We will also have concessions available. The concert is going to feature bands and singers such as Sharon Stewart, Out of Ashes, Pauline Patterson, Jimmy Dean, Glimpse of Grace and others.”

The stage will at the same location as the Poke Sallet Festival’s gospel stage.

According to Out of Ashes’ Facebook page, Stewart is the founder and president of Out of Ashes ministry. Tony Dean Jr., Robbie Stewart and Jerod Blevins are also in the group, which has recorded and charted several songs.

Pennington said the concert will feature a broad range of music styles from Christian rock to southern gospel.

The event is open to all and free to the public. Additional concerts may be announced soon.