4th of July celebration

The Fourth of July is approaching, and for those looking for a way to celebrate the birth of our nation there will be a festival taking place in the city of Harlan.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington revealed the celebration will include more than fireworks.

“We announced in mid-May that we were going to bring the fireworks show back to downtown,” Pennington said. “We’ve decided to go big with it.”

Pennington said the event will include a 5K run, a parade, music, fireworks, food vendors and other attractions.

“Everything’s going to take place in downtown Harlan on July 4,” Pennington said. “The event will take place all day long.”

Pennington said the day will kick off with the Red, White and Zoom 5K run.

“We’ll have more details to release concerning the 5K at a later date,” Pennington said. “We’re seeking an organization right now to host it for us.”

Pennington said the run will benefit an organization should they host the event. However, if no organization wishes to host the 5K, the run will still take place.

“It’s going to happen one way or another,” Pennington said.

There will also be a parade for folks to enjoy.

“At noon, we’re going to have a fun-filled Fourth of July Parade, with a $250 grand prize for the winning float as well as trophies for other divisions,” Pennington said. “As soon as the parade concludes, we’ll have the food vendors, crafters and everything else open.”

Pennington said the festival will also feature live music throughout the day followed by fireworks when night falls.

“The firework show will be presented by Harlan Tourism and Don’s Super Saver,” Pennington said.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or having a float in the parade should pick up an application at the Harlan Center. For more information call 606-573-4156.