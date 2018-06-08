Downtown beautification

Photos submitted

The Harlan Tourism and Convention Commission recently provided hanging flower baskets and potted plants, which were distributed throughout downtown Harlan. The City of Harlan, The Hope Center and local volunteers helped distribute and will maintain the plants.

