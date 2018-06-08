Dragons fall in OT as Claiborne rallies

Harrogate, Tenn. — Harlan led at the end of every quarter except the one that mattered most Friday in the second day of play at the Lincoln Memorial University Team Camp.

The Dragons jumped ahead early against Claiborne, Tenn., and led 14-10 after one quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters before Claiborne battled back with a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to build a three-point lead. Jon Eldridge grabbed an offensive rebound as the final seconds ticked away and banked in a 3-pointer to tie the scrimmage at 49 and force an overtime.

Claiborne dominated the extra period, outscoring Harlan 7-1 to win 56-50.

Senior guard Cade Barnes helped Harlan get off to the hot start as he scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the opening period. Freshman guard Jordan Akal added 12 points. Eldridge scored 11. Senior forward Tate Bryson provided a big lift in the third quarter as he scored six points. Dakota Shepherd added two points.

Harlan suffered a couple of hard-fought losses in junior varsity action, falling 67-65 to Knox Central and 55-46 to Bell County.

Jackson Huff poured in 27 points to lead the Dragons against Bell. Jaeden Gist scored six. Trent Noah, Cade Middleton and Trey Barnes added three each. Shepherd and Will Cassim each scored two.

Huff and Noah each scored 15 and Kaleb McLendon added 13 in the loss to Knox. Shepherd scored 12, followed by Gist with five, Charles David Morton with three and Middleton with two.