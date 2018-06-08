Pace sparks late run in Bears’ victory

Fighting from behind the entire game, the Harlan County Black Bears needed some late heroics from senior guard Alex Pace to edge Williamsburg 61-59 in the second day of play at the Lincoln Memorial University Team Camp on Friday.

Williamsburg led by four when Patrick Bynum scored just before suffering an injury to his mouth that sidelined him for the rest of the day. Pace took over from there, reeling off seven unanswered points in the final minute, including a three-point play that put the Bears ahead to stay.

Taylor Spurlock led a balanced Harlan County attack with 13 points. Pace and Jacob Wilson scored 12 each. James Smith added 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter when the Bears cut a 10-point deficit to two by the end of the period. Tyler Cole scored six. Bynum added four. Josh Turner and Gabe Price scored two each.

Spurlock and Pace each scored 13 points as the Bears closed the evening with a 54-48 win over Cumberland Gap, Tenn. Cole added nine, followed by Price with eight, Wilson with seven and Turner with four.

Pace hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Bears took a 19-11 lead. Cole and Spurlock each hit treys in the second quarter as the Bears held off a Cumberland Gap comeback to take a 31-26 lead into the break.

Turner, Pace, Spurlock and Price each had baskets in the third quarter as HCHS led 42-35 going into the final period.

Cumberland Gap cut the deficit to two before Wilson, Cole, Turner and Price each hit free throws to preserve the win.

Harlan County fell 47-46 in overtime to Science Hill, Tenn., in the Bears’ opening scrimmage of the day. No scoring information was available.