AppalReD uncontested divorce clinic announced

AppalReD Legal Aid has announced a do-it-yourself divorce clinic to assist low-income people to secure an uncontested divorce without using a lawyer.

The clinic will be held on June 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Knox County Extension Office, located at 304 Treuhaft Boulevard, Suite 7, in Barbourville.

Register prior to attending this event by contacting Mary Going at maryg@ardfky.org or 606-886-3876 ext. 1315.

The AppalReD divorce clinic is free and is designed for people who have an agreement with their spouses on the entire divorce settlement. The main focus of the clinic is to help clients fill-out the necessary paperwork required to file for a divorce. There will be a notary on hand to notarize all required documents. By the end of the clinic, all clients will have a completed set of paperwork ready for filing.

AppalReD is a non-profit organization that provides civil legal assistance to families and individuals in poverty in 37 eastern Kentucky counties. It is the only organization in eastern and south central Kentucky that provides legal services free of charge. Clients turn to AppalReD for civil legal problems that threaten their physical and economic well-being. Those assisted include the elderly, children, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable groups.