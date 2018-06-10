Black Bears close camp with two wins

HARROGATE, TENN. — Harlan County followed a familiar pattern Saturday in the third day of play at the Lincoln Memorial University Team Camp, winning two of three scrimmages for the second straight day.

Harlan County played its best game of the day in falling 64-63 in Sequoyah, Tenn. Alex Pace, who led the Bears with 22 points, missed a potential game-winner in the closing seconds.

Pace was red hot early, scoring 13 points in the opening period as the Bears raced to a 21-16 lead. Pace hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and four for the game. HCHS hit 12 3-pointers in the scrimmage.

Junior guard Taylor Spurlock hit five 3-pointers in a 17-point performance. James Smith added six points, followed by Jacob Wilson with five, Tyler Cole and Josh Turner with four each, Patrick Bynum with three and Gabe Price with two.

Harlan County rolled past Campbell County, Tenn., 43-34 in the opening scrimmage. The Bears led by 22 going into the final period before a late run by Campbell County.

Cole scored 17 points and Spurlock added 11 for the Bears. Price tossed in nine points. Pace, Turner and Jayden Ward scored two each.

Price, a senior guard, poured in 20 points to lead the Bears to a 76-46 rout of Cherokee, Tenn. Cole and Turner, both sophomores, added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Smith tossed in nine points. Bynum scored seven, followed by Spurlock with six and Pace and Wilson with five each.

Harlan County will return to action Monday in a three-day camp at Barbourville High School.

———

Harlan County won junior varsity games Saturday, defeating J. Frank White Academy 59-52 and Campbell County, Tenn., 40-29.

The Bears defeated Science Hill, Tenn., and Chilhowee, Tenn., and lost to Middlesboro in junior varsity action Friday. HCHS split two games against Morristown East, Tenn., on Thursday.