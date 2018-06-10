Eldridge’s basket sends Dragons to win

Harrogate, Tenn. — One day after watching his Harlan Green Dragons suffer a loss to a Tennessee team in overtime, junior forward Jon Eldridge made sure they didn’t see overtime again on Saturday.

Eldridge scored off an offensive rebound with three seconds left to give the Dragons a 46-44 win over Campbell County, Tenn., on Saturday to close play in the Lincoln Memorial University Team Camp.

Freshman guard Jordan Akal was one of three Dragons in double figures with 14 points. Dakota Shepherd and Eldridge added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cade Barnes scored eight and Jared Hawkins tossed in five.

Harlan finished 3-6 in varsity action at the camp. The Dragons defeated J. Frank White Academy and lost to Sequoya, Tenn., in Saturday games. The Dragons defeated Cumberand Gap, Tenn., and lost to Middlesboro, Knox Central and Claiborne, Tenn., on Friday. They fell to Morristown East, Tenn., and Science Hill, Tenn., on Thursday.

The Dragons return to action Monday in the three-day Barbourville Team Camp.

———

Harlan defeated Chilhowee, Tenn., 58-45 and J. Frank White 59-46 in junior varsity action Saturday. The 5-1 Dragons defeated Bell County and Knox Central on Friday and split games Thursday, defeating Middlesboro and losing to Bearden, Tenn.

Jacson Huff scored 19 to lead the Dragons against Chilhowee. Cade Middleton and Charles David Morton scored nine each. John Mark Bryson added eight. Jaeden Gist scored five. Trey Barnes and Will Cassim each chipped in with three. Kade McLendon scored two.

Huff poured in 35 against J. Frank White. Middleton scored six. Gist and McLendon each added five. Daelyn Shepherd and Barnes scored three each. Cassim added two.