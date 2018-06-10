God has called us to greatness

God has an amazing plan for each life created. Each one of us has a gift from our Lord. It is unique and special to us. The only way to fully utilize this gift is by making God the center of our lives and by trusting Him fully with our lives.

Hebrews 11:6 (KJV)

6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

In order to please God, we must walk by faith. The Bible tells us that faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. (Hebrews 11:1) We don’t always know how it will work out. In our minds, sometimes, it can appear impossible. God, however, has the power to make the impossible possible.

Recently, I read something that touched my heart. It said God doesn’t want you to be mediocre. Therefore, He gives you trials to mold you into the person He has created you to be. God has called you to His greatness.

I don’t know how to be great. God, however, knows exactly what I need to mold me into a better person. He knows how to help me gain strength, courage, faith, patience, perseverance, more love for others, humility, wisdom, etc. When He gives us one trial and we complete it, then He knows that we are ready for the next one. Each one is a new step so that we can do His great work.

Without the trials, we wouldn’t receive the blessings of the things we need in order to serve Him. Knowing this and understanding it in my heart helps me to not only endure the trial but to welcome it into my life. The good news is that He walks with us every step of the way.

Each one is hard, but the joy on the other side is truly priceless. This morning, I can truly thank my God for this trial—with all of its pain and hardships. It will bring me closer to my Lord. It helps me to look beyond myself and what I want and glimpse the bigger picture. God is preparing to give me the things I have asked for. I may not understand it all, but I do understand that the Lord loves me and He does all things for my benefit.

This trial is a great blessing, and I’m so grateful that God gave me the perspective to be able to see it that way. Now that I have accepted and embraced it, it no longer has the power to hurt me. This trial is not a curse, but a beautiful blessing! Thank you, Lord, for always doing what is best for me!

Soon, my God will answer my prayers, even better than I have imagined, and amaze me with His greatness. And I will once again be in awe of Him.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.