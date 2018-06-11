Hospital volunteers provide support

Photo submitted

Volunteer members of the Harlan ARH Hospital Auxiliary presented the staff of the hospital’s Infusion Suite with a new shipment of patient lap blankets. From left, Wilma Long and Bernice Smith delivered the blankets to the unit’s manager Kristie Smith, RN, and Jonathan Boggs, CCMA, oncology patient navigator. Patients are given a blanket at the time of their first chemotherapy treatment in the hospital. The hospital volunteer organization also provides ongoing support to patients receiving treatment in the Infusion Suite with other donations throughout the year.